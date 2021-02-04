New confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 1,894 to a cumulative confirmed total of 240,959, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, with 11,806 active and 225,114 recovered.
Probable cases increased by 575 to 61,940 cumulative cases with 5,186 active and 55,754 recovered.
Confirmed deaths went up by 19 to 4,013 and probable deaths rose by five to 996.
Hospitalizations dropped by 69 to 815 with 145 on ventilators.
The state received results for 12,782 PCR tests and 2,068 antigen.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 349, Garland with 203, Benton with 178, Washington with 154 and Faulkner with 124.
Saline County has had 10,702 cumulative cases — 8,068 confirmed and 2,634 probable. Active cases are at 688 — 459 confirmed and 229 probable. There have been 9,859 recoveries — 7,478 confirmed and 2,381 probable. The county has had 153 deaths — 129 confirmed and 24 probable.
Across the country there have been 26,663,251 cases and 455,259 deaths.