Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 1,735 to a cumulative confirmed total of 214,199, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, with 17,357 active confirmed and 193,321 recovered.
Probable cases went up by 756 to 50,312 cumulative probable cases with 7,383 probable active cases and 42,192 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths increased by 25 to 3,495 and probable deaths rose by 17 to 733.
Hospitalizations dropped by 67 to 1,295 with 241 on ventilators.
The state received results for 12,294 PCR tests and 3,161 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 327, Washington with 212, Benton with 175, Garland with 127 and Sebastian with 99.
Saline County has had 9,156 cumulative cases — 7,051 confirmed and 2,105 probable. Active cases are at 974 — 698 confirmed and 276 probable. There have been 8,054 recoveries — 6,243 confirmed and 1,811 probable. The county has had 126 deaths — 108 confirmed and 18 probable.
Nationally there have been 23,253,252 cases with 387,910 deaths.