New confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 1,490 to 222,287 cumulative confirmed cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active confirmed cases are at 14,613 with 203,991 recoveries.
Probable cases increased 1,030 to 53,827 with 5,778 active probable cases and 47,261 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths went up 36 to 3,657 and probable death rose 19 to 784.
Hospitalizations dropped by 86 to 1,179 with 212 on ventilators.
The state received results for 9,184 PCR tests and 4,186 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 296, Washington with 230, Benton with 172, Sebastian with 133 and Faulkner with 115.
Saline County has had 9,629 cumulative cases — 7,347 confirmed and 2,282 probable. Active cases are at 816 — 587 confirmed and 229 probable. There have been 8,675 recoveries — 6,642 confirmed and 2,033 probable. The county has had 136 deaths — 116 confirmed and 20 probable.
Nationally, there have been 24,382,311 cases with 404,898 deaths.
"We again saw a decrease in active cases across the state today," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in the release for the numbers. "This is the fourth consecutive day of a decline, and we have over 4,700 fewer active cases than this time last week. It's up to each of us to ensure we stay on this trend and defeat this virus."