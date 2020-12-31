The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,837 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday for a total of 186,784 confirmed cumulative cases with 15,780 confirmed active cases and 167,839 recoveries.
AHD reported 871 new probable cases for a probable total of 38,354 probable cumulative cases with 6,409 probable active and 31,354 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths rose by 20 to 3,088 and probable deaths went up by 19 to 588.
Hospitalizations increased by 21 to 1,195 with 209 on ventilators.
The state received results for 13,666 PCR tests and 3,163 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 375, Washington with 310, Benton with 253, Craighead with 116 and Sebastian with 109.
Saline County has had 7,563 cumulative cases — 5,973 confirmed and 1,590 probable. Active cases are at 762 — 557 confirmed and 205 probable. There have been 6,696 recoveries — 5,323 confirmed and 1,373 probable. The county has had 104 deaths — 92 confirmed and 12 probable.