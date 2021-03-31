According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday, there were 134 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative total to 259,357 cases. Active confirmed cases went down by 26 to 1,157 with 253,685 recoveries.
Probable cases rose by 78 to 71,041 with 538 active and 69,347 recovered.
Confirmed deaths went up by four to 4,484 and probable deaths increased by six to 1,142.
Hospitalizations decreased by four to 166 with 27 on ventilators.
The state received results for 5,767 PCR tests and 1,120 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Benton with 34, Pulaski with 26, Washington with 16, Faulkner with 14 and Sebastian with 13.
Saline County has had 11,724 cumulative cases — 8,699 confirmed and 3,025 probable. Active cases are at 53 — 29 confirmed and 24 probable. There have been 11,503 recoveries — 8,529 confirmed and 2,974 probable. The county has had 165 deaths — 139 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 30, 447,282 cases with 551,817 deaths.
“The total number of vaccine doses administered since last week has increased by over 141,000," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the release for the numbers. "We also have over 61,000 additional Arkansans who are fully vaccinated. These numbers are encouraging, and with all Arkansans 16 and older eligible to receive the vaccine, we hope these numbers will continue to increase.”