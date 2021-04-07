On Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 126 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 brining the cumulative confirmed total to 260,055 with 1,098 active.
Probable cases rose by 118 to 71,450 with 551 active.
Confirmed deaths increased by five to 4,510 and probable deaths went up by two to 1,150.
Hospitalizations went down by two to 150 with 20 on ventilators.
The state received results for 4,177 PCR tests and 1,242 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 30, Benton with 29 and Pulaski with 28.
Saline County has had 11,744 cumulative cases — 8,712 confirmed and 3,032 probable. Active cases are at 41 — 24 confirmed and 17 probable. There have been 11,534 recoveries — 8,546 confirmed and 2,988 probable. The county has had 166 deaths — 140 confirmed and 26 probable deaths.
Nationally, there have been30,907,352 cases with 558,956 deaths.
The state reported it has received 1,925,600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and given 1,304,033 or 67,7 percent. So far, 359,075 people in the state are partially immunized and 492,473 are fully immunized.
"With COVID-19 cases increasing in other states, we are in a race to get everyone vaccinated," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson with the release of the numbers. "This is the key to victory. If you are over 16, let's get the dose.”