According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday, the state had 170 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative total to 257,799. Active confirmed cases are down by 68 to 1,874 with 251,506 recoveries.
Probable cases rose by 94 to 70,246. The number of probable active cases dropped by six to 860 with 68,265 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths rose by four to 4,404 and probable deaths went up four to 1,111.
Hospitalizations decreased by 15 to 245 with 47 on ventilators.
The state received results for 7,574 PCR tests and 1,165 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 32, Benton with 31, Pulaski with 22, Polk with 22 and Faulkner with 12.
Saline County has had 11,638 cumulative cases — 8,638 conformed and 2,988. Active cases are at 67 — 49 confirmed and 18 probable. There have been 11,406 recoveries — 8,463 confirmed and 2,943 probable. The county has 162 deaths — 136 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 29,658,753 cases with 539,451 deaths.
"Vaccinations are making a huge difference in Arkansas," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson with the release of the numbers. "As the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decrease, let's double down on our efforts to get vaccinated if you are in priorities 1-A, 1-B, or 1-C.”