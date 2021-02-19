Confirmed new cases COVID-19 rose by 180 to 249,176 cumulative confirmed cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. The number of active cases dropped by 593 to 4,518 with 240,348 recovered.
Probable cases increased by 88 to 65,537. Active probable cases went down by 252 to 1,960 with 62,524 recovered.
Confirmed deaths increased by 11 to 4,287 and probable deaths went up by two to 1,049.
Hospitalizations rose by five to 630 with 108 on ventilators.
The state received results for 1,334 PCR tests and 1,399 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 42, Benton with 24, Pulaski with 15, White with 13 and Pope with 12.
Saline County has had 11,232 cumulative cases — 8,418 confirmed and probable 2,814. Active cases are at 262 — 174 confirmed and 88 probable. There have been 10,806 recoveries — 8,105 confirmed and 2,701 probable. The county has had 162 deaths — 137 confirmed and 25 probable.
Nationally, there have been 27,971,377 cases with 495,470 deaths.