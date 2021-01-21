New confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 1,956 to a cumulative total of 224,243, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active confirmed cases are at 14,578 and recoveries are up to 205,950.
New probable cases rose by 1,150 to 54,977 with 6,040 probable active and 48,126 recovered.
Confirmed deaths went up by 32 to 3,689 and probable deaths increased by 23 to 807.
Hospitalizations decreased by 19 to 1,160 with 195 on ventilators.
The state received results for 10,413 PCR tests and 2,825 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Benton with 360, Pulaski with 344, Washington with 249, Sebastian with 217 and Garland with 135.
Saline County has had 9,706 cumulative cases — 7,385 confirmed and 2,321 probable. Active cases are at 798 — 557 confirmed and 241 probable. There have been 8,770 recoveries — 6,710 confirmed and 2,060 probable. The county has had 136 deaths — 116 confirmed and 20 probable.
Nationally there have been 24,588,373 cases with 409,148 deaths.
"The increase in new cases is disappointing and a reminder that we cannot let up in following the public health guidelines," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a release for the numbers. "Our vaccines are getting into the arms of Arkansans, but remember, we are totally dependent upon the supply that comes from manufacturers. Right now it is limited."