As of Tuesday, new confirmed cases of COVID-19 had risen by 2,095 to a cumulative confirmed total of 210,873 with 18,177 confirmed active and 189,245 recovered.
Probable cases went up by 1,114 to 48,680 probable cumulative cases with 7,525 probable active and 40,455 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths increased by 32 to 3,424 and probable deaths rose by eight to 697.
Hospitalizations decreased by 17 to 1,354 with 251 on ventilators.
The state received results for 6358 PCR tests and 4,334 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 405, Sebastian with 401, Benton with 377, Washington with 268 and Garland with 177.
Saline County has had 8,913 cumulative cases — 6,879 confirmed and 2,034 probable. Active cases are at 986 — 690 confirmed and 296 probable. There have been 7,803 recoveries — 6,081 confirmed and 1,722 active. The county has had 122 deaths from the virus — 106 confirmed and 16 probable.
Nationally there have been 22,775,278 cases and 379,444 deaths.