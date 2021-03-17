New confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 180 to 257,629, according to the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Active cases dropped by 106 to 1,942 with 251,276 recovered.
Probable cases increased by 145 to 70,152 with 866 active and 68,169 recovered.
Confirmed deaths went up by 13 to 4,400 and there was one new probable death bringing the total to 1,107.
Hospitalizations increased by three to 260 with 54 on ventilators.
The state received results for 6,301 PCR tests and 1,261 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 35, Washington with 35, Benton with 22, Sebastian with 20 and Miller with 13.
Saline County has had 11,634 cumulative cases — 8,647 confirmed and 2,987 probable. Active cases are at 79 — 59 confirmed and 20 probable. There have been 11,390 recoveries — 8,450 confirmed and 2,940 probable. The county has had 162 deaths — 136 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 29,602,515 cases with 537,923 deaths.