The Arkansas Department of Health reported 258 new confirmed cases of COVID1- for a confirmed cumulative total of 258,775. Active confirmed cases went down by 15 with 252,879 recovered.
Probable cases rose by 76 to 70,736. The number of probable active cases decreased by 18 to 677 with 68,923 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths increased by six to 4,448 and probable deaths went up by five to 1,123.
Hospitalizations rose by nine to 181 with 38 on ventilators.
The state received results for 6,322 PCR tests and 1,122 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 59, Arkansas with 37, Pulaski with 30, Garland with 28 and Sebastian with 25.
Saline County has had 11,690 cumulative cases — 8,683 confirmed and 3,007 probable. Active cases are at 58 — 37 confirmed and 21 probable. There have been 11,467 recoveries — 8,508 confirmed and 2,959 probable. The county has had 162 deaths — 136 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 30,058,622 cases with 545,941 deaths.