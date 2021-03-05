On Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health released its COVID-19 reported showing 422 new confirmed cases for a confirmed total of 255,365 with 3,013 active and 248,050 recoveries.
Probable cases rose by 148 to 68,961. The number of probable active cases dropped by 48 with 66,682 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths increased by eight to 4,291 and probable deaths went up by two to 992.
Hospitalizations decreased by 13 to 359 with 86 on ventilators.
The state received results for 6,421 PCR tests and 1,200 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 88, Washington with 55, Sebastian with 44, Benton with 43 and Garland with 33.
Saline County has had 11,495 cumulative cases — 8,533 confirmed and 2,962 probable. Active cases are at 131 — 79 confirmed and 52 probable. There have been 11,207 recoveries — 8,320 confirmed and 2,887 probable. The county has had 155 deaths — 132 confirmed and 23 probable.
Nationally, there have been 28,873,800 cases with 522,221 deaths.