According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday, new confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 539 to 244,413 cumulative confirmed cases with 11,016 active and 229,290 recovered.
Probable cases rose by 98 to 62,960 cumulative probable cases with 4,304 active and 57,627 recovered.
Confirmed deaths went up by 27 to 4,081 and probable deaths increased by three to 1,025.
Hospitalizations decreased by four to 777 with 142 on ventilators.
The state received results for 6,139 PCR tests and 573 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 125, Benton with 52, Garland with 45, Lonoke with 36 and Sebastian with 33.
Saline County has had 10,897 cumulative cases — 8,231 confirmed and 2,666 probable. Active cases are at 617 — 447 confirmed and 170 probable. There have been 10,123 recoveries — 7,651 confirmed and 2,472 probable. The county has had 155 deaths — 131 confirmed and 24 probable.
Nationally there have been 27,057,411 cases with 464,372 deaths.
"Today's report shows nearly half as many new cases as last Monday,' said Gov. Asa Hutchinson when the numbers were released. "This, as well as almost 90,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered last week, provides us with hope as we continue to fight this pandemic. Our united efforts as a state will help to get past this, but it takes everyone working together."