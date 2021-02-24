On Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers.
Confirmed cases rose by 459 to 250,725. Confirmed active cases decreased by 206 to 2,968 with 243,404 recoveries.
Probable cases went up by 344 to 66,671. Probable active cases went down by 75 to 1,708 with 63,902 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths increased by nine to 4,330 and probable deaths went up by one to 1,057.
Hospitalizations dropped by 49 to 496 with 100 on ventilators.
The state received results for 6,425 PCR tests and 1,193 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases of COVID-19 are Pulaski with 105, Benton with 78, Washington with 49, Garland with 35, Faulkner with 33 and Saline with 33.
Saline County has had 11,339 cumulative cases — 8,466 confirmed and 2,873 probable. Active cases are at 150 — 77 confirmed and 73 probable. There have been 11,024 recoveries — 8,249 confirmed and 2,775 probable. The county has had 163 deaths— 138 confirmed and 25 deaths.
Nationally, there have 28,327,996 cases with 504,819 deaths.