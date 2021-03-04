The Arkansas Department of Health reported 306 new confirmed cases on Thursday bringing cumulative confirmed cases to 254,943 with 2,930 active and 247,719 recovered.
Probable cases rose by 97 to 68,813. The number of probable active cases dropped by 85 to 1,331 with 66,488 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths increased by 11 to 4,283 and probable deaths went up by one to 990.
Hospitalizations fell by 25 to 372 with 85 on ventilators.
The state received results for 8,154 PCR tests and 1,331 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Benton with 64, Washington with 57, Garland with 28, Pulaski with 27 and Sebastian with 19.
Saline County has had 11,466 cumulative cases — 8,514 confirmed and 2,952 probable. Active cases are at 117 — 66 confirmed and 51 probable. There have been 11,192 recoveries — 8,314 confirmed and 2,878 probable. The county has had 155 deaths — 132 confirmed and 23 probable.
Nationally, there have been 28,808,978 cases with 519,867 deaths.
"Most numbers continue to trend in the right direction: new cases and hospitalizations are down; vaccinations are up by 13,571," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the release for the numbers. "This trend reflects our drive to beat the coronavirus. Let’s keep doing everything that we’ve been doing so that we can rid Arkansas of COVID-19.”