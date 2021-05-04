According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday, there are 174 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 263,410 with 1,386 confirmed active.
Probable cases rose by 122 to 73,052 with 657 probable active cases.
Confirmed deaths increased by four to 4,569 and probable deaths went up by one to 1,183.
Hospitalizations rose by 20 to 192 with 28 on ventilators.
The state received results for 1,840 PCR tests and a 1,079 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Benton with 43, Washington with 42 and Pulaski with 27.
Saline County has had 11,891 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — 8,808 confirmed and 3,083 probable. Active cases are at 73 — 49 confirmed and 24 probable. There have been 11,649 recoveries — 8,617 confirmed and 3,032 probable. The county has had 166 deaths — 140 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 32,497,466 cases with 578,121 deaths.
The state has received 2,525,070 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines and given 1,751,620 or 69,4 percent. So far, there hare 270,426 who are partially immunized and 768,130 who are fully immunized.