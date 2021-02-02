According to the Arkansas Department of Health there were 793 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday bringing the confirmed cumulative total to 237,333 with 11,371 active and 221,965 recovered.
ADH reported 717 new probable cases for a probable cumulative total of 60,671 with 4,960 probable active and 54,739 recovered.
Confirmed deaths rose by 34 to 3,971 and probable deaths increased by 10 to 968.
Hospitalizations continued to drop, this time by 20 to 869 with 141 on ventilators.
The state received results for 4,638 PCR tests and 2,585 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 247, Benton with 127, Washington with 85, Faulkner with 72 and Saline with 68.
Saline County has had 10,519 cumulative cases — 7,962 confirmed and 2,557 probable. Active cases are at 657 — 469 confirmed and 188 probable. There have been 9,710 recoveries — 7,363 confirmed and 2,347 probable. The county has had 150 deaths — 128 confirmed and 22 probable.
Nationally there have been 26,377,125 cases with 445,030 deaths.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave his weekly briefing Tuesday. The full story will be in Wednesday's edition of The Saline Courier.