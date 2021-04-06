The Arkansas Department of Health reported 71 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total cumulative confirmed cases to 259,929. Confirmed active cases fell by 45 to 1,097.
Probable cases rose by 92 to 71,332 with 505 probable active.
Confirmed deaths increased by four to 4,505 and probable deaths went up by one to 1,148.
Hospitalizations increased by seven to 152 with 26 on ventilators.
The state received results for 1,844 PCR tests and 1,276 antigen tests.
Saline County has had 11,744 cumulative cases — 8,711 confirmed and 3,033 probable. Active cases are at 46 — 25 confirmed and 21 probable. There have been 11,529 recoveries — 8,544 confirmed and 2,985 probable. The county has had 166 deaths — 140 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 30,841,045 cases with 556,428 deaths.