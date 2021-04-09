The Arkansas Department of Health reported on Friday 120 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 260,326 with 1,156 active.
Probable cases rose by 58 to 71556 cumulative probable cases with 576 active.
The number of confirmed deaths decreased by one with no new probable deaths.
Hospitalizations increased by 19 to 160 with 23 on ventilators.
The state received results for 3,692 PCR tests and 673 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases of COVID-19 are Benton with 30, Washington with 28 and Pulaski with 20.
Saline County has had 11,752 cumulative cases — 8,715 confirmed and 3,037 probable. Active cases are at 38 — 23 confirmed and 15 probable. There have been 11,545 recoveries — 8,550 confirmed and 2,995 probable. The county has had 166 deaths — 140 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 31,077,529 cases with 560,993 deaths.
The state has received 2,021,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and given 1,326,371 or 67.4 percent.
Across the state, 358,454 people are partially immunized and 523,894 are fully immunized.
“We have administered 154,000 more vaccines doses since last week," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. "Thirty-six percent of Arkansans 16 and older have received at least one COVID-19 shot. That's encouraging, but to achieve community immunity and beat COVID-19, we must increase those numbers.”