The Arkansas Department of Health reported 106 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 258,881. Active confirmed cases went down by 48 to 1,370 with 253,029 recoveries.
Probable cases rose by 78 to 70,814 with 691 active and 68,979 recovered.
Confirmed deaths went up by four to 4,452 and probable deaths increased by eight to 1,131.
Hospitalizations decreased by five to 176 with 32 on ventilators.
The state received results for 4,135 PCR tests and 885 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 22, Benton with 16, Miller with 14, Faulkner with 13 and Washington with 12.
Saline County has had 11,693 cumulative cases — 8,648 confirmed and 3,009 probable. Active cases are at 54 — 32 confirmed and 22 probable. There have been 11,474 recoveries — 8,514 confirmed and 2,960 probable. The county has had 162 deaths — 136 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 30,143,571 cases with 547,995 deaths.