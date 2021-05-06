According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday, there were 146 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative confirmed total to 263,776 with 1,494 confirmed active.
Probable cases rose by 42 to 73,172. The number of probable active cases decreased by 16 to 657.
Confirmed deaths increased by two to 4,572 and probable deaths went up by one to 1,185.
Hospitalizations went down by four to 177 with 34 on ventilators.
The state received results for 3,565 PCR tests and 819 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Benton with 26, Craighead with 18 and Faulkner with 16.
Saline County has had 11,907 cumulative cases — 8,821 confirmed and 3,086 probable. Active cases are at 77 — 53 confirmed and 24 probable. There have 11,661 recoveries 8,626 confirmed and 3,305 probable. The county has had 166 deaths — 140 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there has been 32,593,882 cases with 597,977 deaths.
The state has received 2,538,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and given 1,777,556 doses or 70 percent. There have been 262,640 people partially immunized and 785,271 fully immunized.
“When the first vaccines were distributed in December, we had over 1,000 hospitalizations and nearly 21,000 active cases," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson with the report. "Looking at today's report, we can tell the vaccine is effective. Getting vaccinated protects you, your neighbors and all those you care about.”