According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the state had 2,211 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 202,742 cumulative confirmed cases with 18,564 active and 180,851 recoveries.
Probable new cases rose by 733 to 46,118 probable cumulative cases with 8,726 probable active cases and 36,727 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths went up by 31 to 3,304 and probable deaths increased nine to 662
Hospitalizations rose by 16 to 1,342 with 219 on ventilators.
The state received results for 11,010 PCR tests and 3,743 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 378, Benton with 284, Washington with 266, Sebastian with 145 and Faulkner with 139.
Saline County has had 8,527 cumulative cases — 6,606 confirmed and 1,921 probable. Active cases are at 1,042 — 720 confirmed and 322 probable. There have been 7,368 recoveries — 5,785 confirmed and 1,583 probable. The county has had 116 deaths — 100 confirmed and 16 probable.
Across the country, there have been 21,800,055 cases with 367,929 deaths.