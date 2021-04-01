The Arkansas Department of Health reported on Thursday the state had 154 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 259,511 with 1,191 active.
Probable deaths went up by 57 to 71,098. Active cases went down by five to 533.
Confirmed deaths increased by five to 4,489 and probable deaths went up by five to 1,147.
Hospitalizations went up by two to 168 with 26 on ventilators.
The state received results for 5,632 PCR and 1,055 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 26, Benton with 25 and Pulaski with 24.
Saline County has had 11,734 cumulative cases — 8,706 confirmed and 3,028 probable. Active cases are at 55 — 31 confirmed and 24 probable. There have been 11,511 recoveries — 8,534 confirmed and 2,977 probable. The county has had 165 deaths — 139 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 30,535,374 cases with 553,084 deaths.