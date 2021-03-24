According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday, there were 134 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative confirmed total to 258,517. Active confirmed cases fell by 94 to 1,433 with 252,612 recovered.
Probable cases rose by 97 to 70,660. The number of active probable cases dropped by 41 to 695 with 68,834 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths went up by nine to 4,442 and probable deaths increased by four to 1,118.
Hospitalizations decreased by one to 172 with 43 on ventilators.
The state received results for 6,154 PCR tests and 1,026 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Sebastian with 42, Washington with 29, Pulaski with 26, Benton with 17, Baxter, Crawford and Faulkner all with seven.
Saline County has had 11,685 cumulative cases — 8,678 confirmed and 3,007 probable. Active cases are at 63 — 39 confirmed and 24 probable. There have been 11,457 recoveries — 8,501 confirmed and 2,956 probable. The county has had 162 deaths — 136 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 30,004,079 cases with 545,103 deaths.