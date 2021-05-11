The Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday reported 102 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the confirmed total to 264,292. Confirmed active cases fell by 59 to 1,377.
Probable cases rose by 131 to 73,527 with 666 probable active cases.
Confirmed deaths increased by five to 4,584. Probable deaths went up by one to 1,186.
Hospitalizations remain the same at 169 with 44 on ventilators.
The state has received results for 1,674 PCR tests and 1,211 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 30, Benton with 29 and Pulaski with 26.
Saline County has had 11,955 cumulative cases — 8,848 confirmed and 3,107 probable. Active cases are at 97 — 64 confirmed and 33 probable. There have been 11,688 recoveries — 8,641 confirmed and 3,047 probable. The county has had 167 deaths — 141 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 32,768,763 cases with 582, 734 deaths.
The state has received 2,575,110 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and given 1,822,941 or 70.8 percent. There are 249,128 people partially immunized and 816,236 fully immunized across the state.