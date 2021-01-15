The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,140 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative confirmed total to 216,339 since the pandemic began. Currently, there are 17,933 confirmed active cases and 194,855 recoveries.
Probable cases rose by 984 to 51,296 cumulative probable cases with 7,680 active and 42,874 recovered.
Confirmed deaths rose by 30 to 3,525 and probable deaths went up by five to 738.
Hospitalizations increased by 19 to 1,314 with 226 on ventilators.
The state has received results for 12,937 PCR tests and 3,757 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 365, Benton with 277, Washington with 235, Faulkner with 164 and Sebastian with 163.
Saline County has had 9,278 cumulative cases — 7,126 confirmed and 2,152 probable. Active cases are at 1,018 — 727 confirmed and 291 probable. There have been 8,132 recoveries — 6,289 confirmed and 1,843 probable. The county has had 126 deaths — 108 confirmed and 18 probable.
Nationally, there have been 23,253,252 cases with 391,624 deaths.