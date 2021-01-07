The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,277 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday for a cumulative confirmed total of 200,531 cases with 17,517 active and 179,718 recoveries.
Probable cases increased by 1,046 to 45,385 cumulative probable cases with 8,467 probable active cases and 36,262 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths went up by 21 to 3,273 and probable deaths increased by four to 653.
Hospitalizations rose by five to 1,326 with 218 on ventilators.
The state received results for 11,513 PCR tests and 3,796 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 453, Benton with 350, Washington with 289, Faulkner with 137 and Garland with 133.
Saline County has had 8,427 cumulative cases — 6,534 confirmed and 1,893 probable. Active cases are at 1,006 — 690 confirmed and 316 probable. There have been 7,304 recoveries — 5,743 confirmed and 1,561 probable. The county has had 116 deaths — 100 confirmed and 16 probable.
Nationally there have been 21,538,021 cases with 364,691 deaths.