New confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 2,324 to 198,254 confirmed cumulative cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Cumulative active cases are at 16,954 with 178,025 recoveries.
Probable cases are up 1,381 to 44,339 cumulative probable cases with 8,138 probable active and 35,549 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths rose by 47 to 3,252 and probable deaths increased by 18 to 649.
Hospitalizations dropped by two to 1,321 with 217 on ventilators.
The state received results for 8,741 PCR tests and 4,477 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 470, Benton with 341, Washington with 334, Sebastian with 179 and Faulkner with 171.
Saline County has had 8,295 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — 6,439 confirmed and 1,856 probable. Active cases are at 958 — 644 confirmed and 314 probable. There have been 7,224 recoveries — 5,697 confirmed and 1,527 probable. There have been 112 deaths in the county — 97 confirmed and 15 probable.
Nationally, there have been 21,307,125 cases with 361,312 deaths.
"We continue to see high numbers of new cases across the state," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in the release. "Be mindful of being a safe distance and protecting each other. It has been a tough day with the loss of another 65 of our friends and neighbors to COVID-19. Vaccine doses continue to be distributed across the state to those in Category 1-A, and we are also receiving additional doses each week.”