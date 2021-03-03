On Wednesday the Arkansas Department of Health reported 284 new confirmed cases COVID-19 for a cumulative confirmed total of 254,637 with 2,862 active and 247,492 recoveries.
Probable cases increased by 120 to 68,716 cumulative confirmed cases with 1,416 probable active cases and 66,307 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths rose by seven to 4,272. There were no new probable deaths.
Hospitalizations dropped by 19 to 397 with 91 on ventilators.
The state received results for 5,251 PCR tests and 1,197 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Sebastian with 44, Pulaski with 36, Benton with 34, Washington with 26 and Saline with 17.
Saline County has had 11,459 cumulative cases — 8,510 confirmed and 2,949 probable. Active cases are at 124 — 71 confirmed and 53 probable. There have been 11,179 recoveries — 8,306 confirmed and 2,873 probable. The county has had 154 deaths — 131 confirmed and 23 probable.
Across the country, there have been 28,780,950 cases with 519,064 deaths.