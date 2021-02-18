According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday, the state had 410 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the confirmed cumulative total to 248,855. Confirmed active cases dropped by 669 to 5,754 with 238,810 recovered.
ADH reported 257 new probable cases for a probable total of 65,337. Probable active cases went down by 196 to 2,485 with 61,803.
Confirmed deaths increased by 35 to 4,268. The number of probable deaths was reduced by nine to 1,045.
Hospitalizations fell by 36 to 602 with 108 on ventilators.
The state received results for 1,152 PCR tests and 929 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Garland with 100, Benton with 90, Washington with 86, Sebastian with 59 and Pulaski with 47.
Saline County has had 11,217 cumulative cases — 8,409 confirmed and 2,808 probable. Active cases are at 358 — 245 confirmed and 113 probable. There have been 10,695 recoveries — 8,025 confirmed and 2,670 probable. The county has had 162 deaths — 137 confirmed and 25 probable.
Nationally, there have been 27,828,150 cases with 490,718 deaths.