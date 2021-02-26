Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 574 to a cumulative total of 251,299, according to the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Confirmed active cases increased by 126 to 3,094 with 243,843 recoveries.
Probable cases added 152 for a cumulative total of 66,823. The number of probable active cases fell by 82 to 1,626 with 64,135 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths went up by nine to 4,339 and there was one new probable deaths for a total of 1,058.
Hospitalizations increased by 26 to 522 with 108 on ventilators.
The state received results for 8,548 PCR tests and 1,182 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 74, Benton with 71, Garland with 61, Washington with 54 and Hot Spring with 35.
Saline County has had 11,359 cumulative cases — 8,480 confirmed and 2,879 probable. Active cases are at 150 — 80 confirmed and 70 probable. There have been 11,044 recoveries — 8,260 confirmed and 2,784 probable. The county has had 163 deaths — 138 confirmed and 25 probable.
Nationally, there have been 28,413,949 cases with 508,314 deaths.