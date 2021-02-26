The Arkansas Department of Health reported 412 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday bringing the cumulative confirmed cases to 251,711. Active confirmed cases went down by 100 to 2,994 with 244,346 recovered.
Probable cases rose by 104 to 66,927. The number of active probable cases dropped by 141 to 1,485 with 64,379 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths went up by nine to 4,348 and probable deaths increased by one to 1,059.
Hospitalizations fell by 18 to 504 with 98 on ventilators.
The state received results for 6,443 PCR tests and 1,640 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 75, Benton with 54, Sebastian with 28, Washington with 25 and Garland with 20.
Saline County has had 11,373 cumulative cases — 8,489 confirmed and 2,884 probable. Active cases are at 121 — 64 confirmed and 57 probable. There have been 11,086 recoveries — 8,284 confirmed and 2,802 probable. The county has had 164 deaths — 139 confirmed and 25 probable.
Nationally, there have been 28,464,252 cases with 509,710 deaths.
"As we changed our public health directives to guidance, we must remain vigilant in taking personal responsibility by wearing a mask, washing our hands and watching our distance," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson with the release. "This remains critical to the success of getting on the other side of this virus. We have set our goals for March 31, and let’s keep working for reduced virus cases."