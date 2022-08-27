The first Tour De Salt Shaker bike event and King of the Wing BBQ Chicken Wing Cook-Off are scheduled to take place together Oct. 8 at the Saline County Courthouse.
"It is a bike ride and barbecue festival," said organizer Kandi Cox.
The event benefits ABBA Charities, an organization that supports and educates on adoption and foster care, as well as, supports women in crisis pregnancies. This will help ABBA build a home for pregnant women.
Cox said she wants the festivities to be fun and family-friendly and an event to bring the community together.
Cox said she had the idea a few years ago when she was looking for a new event for the community. She wanted something that could grow and that would speak to Saline County as a community. The county has many bike riders and the new Southwest Trail will travel through Benton. She decided to make it a festival.
The event will feature three main rides. The townie will be 10 miles and mostly flat. Cox said it is more for families. It costs $40. The medio is 25 miles and more challenging. There are hills. The cost is $65.
The most challenging is the frondo, which is 50 miles and has hills. It is $80.
Those who complete the rides will get medals and T-shirts. The events will not be timed.
Packet pickup for all participants will be the night before and will include a dinner.
Water stops will be every 10 miles.
The first ride kicks off at 7:45 a.m.
There will also be a Tot Relay for children around the courthouse for $5.
ACDI is one of the sponsors for the event. Cox is seeking additional sponsors. Anyone interested in a sponsorship can call Cox at 501-993-6487, email saltshakerride@gmail.com or visit the website for the event.
There will be food trucks at the courthouse.
King of the Wing will be a friendly backyard barbecue contest, Cox said. There will be space for 40 competitors. The event will provide the wings.
The awards given will be Best Overall, which will take home the Salt Shaker trophy, Best Overall runner up, Best Sauce, Best Presentation and Best Booth. Cox plans to have a celebrity judge. Judging will be at 1 p.m. Prizes will be given at 3 p.m.
The cost to enter the competition will be $45.
The gates for the King of the Wing will open at 11 a.m. for the public to sample wings and check out the craft booths, face painting, music and more. Admission is $5 for adults. Children ages 12 and under get in free.
At the same time, Holly Roller and the Benton Parks Department are partnering for RollerFest at Tyndall Park, with events starting at 9 a.m. Cox wants to see people enjoy both events.
Cox wants Tour De Salt Shaker and King of the Wing to help raise awareness and support for adoption and foster care.
This year alone, ABBA has given $20,000 in adoption grants. They are seeking to eliminate the financial burden to adoptions.
The website to register, sponsor or learn more is www.tourdesaltshaker.com.
Cox encouraged people to follow Tour De Salt Shaker on Facebook for updates. There are separate event pages for Tour De Salt Shaker and King of the Wing.