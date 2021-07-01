During Monday night’s meeting of the Benton City Council, Benton Mayor Tom Farmer announced that the first of several planned Town Hall meetings to discuss the proposal for an entertainment district is scheduled for July 15 and will be held in the downtown area during the city’s monthly Third Thursday event to encourage more people to participate.
Since the entertainment district was first proposed in March, a number of local business owners and other local residents have voiced either their concern or their support of the issue. Many have attended city council committee meetings and the A&P Commission meetings to have their comments heard.
The meeting will be held at 111 N Main, the loft-style event space located in Downtown Benton.
“We’ll be right in the Third Thursday activities,” said Benton Mayor Tom Farmer. "People can come in and we can discuss the entertainment district at that time.”
Benton City Attorney Baxter Drennon first presented the topic for discussion during the March meeting of the Benton City Council Community Services Committee.
“An arts and entertainment district, effectively, under Arkansas code, is a specific area that contiguous in a part of a city that is zoned for, customarily used for commercial purposes and contains restaurants, tap rooms, taverns, entertainment establishments, hospitality establishments, music venues, theaters, bars, art galleries, art studios, tourist destinations…,” Drennon said. “State law allows for within that district that you create for the carrying of open containers.”
When recruiting new businesses and residents, Benton Economic and Community Development Director Brad Jordan said that having a “strong, vibrant downtown” is one of the most vital components a city needs.
“Not only when you are talking about restaurants or retail,” Jordan said. “We are talking about industry…when you are wanting to bring people in and their families, pretty much the first thing nowadays they look at is place's downtown. That really just shows how strong the economy is, how strong quality of life is. If you have a vibrant downtown, it speaks volumes for your community. I think it’s the most important thing.”
Alderman Shane Knight said he believes that creating an arts and entertainment district is something the city “should explore wholeheartedly” and that by doing so, it will help keep the revitalization of downtown going strong.
Knight said that one of the things the city has learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is that people are looking for a community where they can go and be with friends without having to go out of town or travel far.
“We have a perfect stage for that in Downtown Benton,” Knight said.
Drennon said that to create the district there needs to be at least three establishments that fulfill the requirements in order for a district to be created. The Benton Police Department would also need to approve the selected area.
Signage would be placed to inform residents and visitors that they are entering an arts and entertainment district.
Drennon also suggested that wristbands be required for those in the district who are purchasing alcohol while enjoying the district, but that other options can be discussed.
“In Little Rock, it’s cups,” Drennon said. “But we thought that, at least initially, cups may be cost prohibitive for restaurants or establishments that are participating. Wristbands, on the other hand, are considerable less cost prohibitive.”
Drennon added that temporary arts and entertainments districts are also a possibility.
“Arts and entertainment districts are something that we’re seeing in a number of cities around the state,” Drennon said. “This was created in 2019, I think, by the legislature, so it’s something we are going to see more and more and we’re trying to get a procedure in place for the city to be able to do that.”
In April, the council approved an ordinance that outlined the procedures for the creation of both permanent and temporary arts and entertainment districts within the city.
The ordinance does not create the districts themselves, but outlines the guidelines and procedures for their creation. An arts and entertainment district would allow qualifying patrons to carry alcoholic beverages in the open.
During that meeting, the council requested that Drennon give a summary overview of the ordinance rather than reading the multi-page document line by line.
According to Drennon, there are certain requirements set by the state that must be in place to allow for the creation of either a temporary or permeant entertainment district. Those requirements include:
• A county must allow for the sale of alcohol.
• A contiguous area zoned for commercial use that contains businesses such as restaurants, entertainment establishments, concert venues etc.
• An A&P tax.
The city currently meets all requirements to create an arts and entertainment district.
According to Drennon, the ordinance to create the procedure adds a few additional qualifications that they must be met for the creation of a local district including requirements for contiguous area with three or more private properties permitted for on-premises consumption by the Alcohol Beverage Control Division and that temporary entertainment districts may only be created by the passing of a resolution by the city council. Signage informing patrons that the area is an entertainment district will also be required. Permanent districts would require an ordinance passed by the council.
“My expectation, if we do one of these, the ordinance would set out the specific days of the week and the times in which you could have open containers,” Drennon said. “There would also be guidance or requirements for how a person who would be participating in the district would be identified by either wristband or by cup. That’s how other cities have done this to protect against somebody bringing in beverages from outside the establishments that are in the district.”
Drennon said that temporary districts are often created for things such as festivals and that proposals for those events would need to be presented to the Benton Community Development Office to apply for a permit. The BNPD and the Office of Emergency Management would also review those requests to make sure that there would not be a strain on first responders on those specific dates. If the request is approved by those bodies, the request would then be presented to the city council for approval.
Adding that the establishment of both permanent and temporary districts have been increasing in cities across the state, Drennon said that he was not aware of any problems coming up as a result of creating spaces like these.
“There is currently an arts and entertainment district set up,” Drennon said. “It’s the Palace Theatre District. It’s effectively, the Palace Theatre building and the outdoor area out there that’s in place and that would remain in place unless a new district was passed.”
During the most recent meeting of the council’s Community Services Committee, Farmer added that there have been many questions from local residents concerning the proposed district. He said the main concern he is hearing has been that local residents do not want the downtown area to turn into a New Orleans type of area. He also said that many residents have asked him “what good would this do for the city.”
Jordan also added that he thinks having town hall gatherings concerning the district is essential.
“I think this is an important issue,” Jordan said. “It’s a big issue. I think that if we don’t do it correctly, it can be a divisive issue and I don’t want that.”
For more from Monday night’s meeting, see upcoming editions of The Saline Courier.