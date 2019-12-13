Along with collecting toys for local families, a toy drive this weekend will also feature a live nativity scene.
Toy Troopers will be collecting toys at the southwest corner of the Bryant Walmart parking lot through 5 p.m Sunday, according to James Ballew, founder of the drive.
The event kicked off live this morning on "The Show with No Name" on The Buzz 103.7. Various radio stations will also broadcast live from the event.
The nativity Scene provided by Cockrill's Country Critters, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. today and Saturday.
According to Ballew, he has wanted to feature a live nativity scene at the event since the drive began 20 years ago.
Throughout the weekend, there will be games for children to enjoy as well as music, food and drinks, Ballew said.
Ballew and his wife, Tammy, started the drive 20 years ago as a way to teach their son about the power and joy of giving.
Individuals who need help with toys this holiday season are encouraged to contact the Churches Joint Council on Human Needs, Ballew said.