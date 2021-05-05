The Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced a temporary traffic shift from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Wednesday night
"Weather permitting, crews will shift westbound interstate traffic onto a temporary bypass bridge over Highway 67/229 at Exit 114," ARDOT said. "This work will occur during overnight hours on Wednesday, May 5, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Moving traffic onto the temporary bypass bridge will allow crews to demolish the existing I-30 westbound bridges over Highway 67/229 and the Saline River Relief later in May."
The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds. Areas adjacent to the interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.
This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114).
More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.
Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. Drivers can also follow on Twitter @myARDOT.