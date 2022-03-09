During a traffic stop Tuesday at the intersection of Arch Street and Springlake Road, two people were arrested after deputies reportedly found suspected drugs and paraphernalia.
According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, a passenger in the vehicle,
Terrance Miller, 32, reportedly had a clear plastic baggie with a green leafy substance protruding from his jacket pocket. Deputies also reportedly located digital scales in a jacket pocket.
Another passenger, Tyler Davidson, 28, also reportedly had a clear plastic baggie with a white crystal substance in his pants.
Deputies allegedly also located eight white oval tablets that were identified as Hydrocodone in Davidson's seat and a clear plastic baggie beside him, Captain Ron Parsons said.
Davidson allegedly told deputies that the items were for "personal use" and reportedly attempted to destroy the items, Parsons added.
Miller was arrested and is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of instruments of crime. Davidson was also arrested and is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental operations, tampering with physical evidence and obstructing governmental operations.