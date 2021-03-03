Two Traskwood residents are facing child porn charges in Saline County.
Jeffery Michael Sanders, 25, has been charged with distribution/possessing/viewing matter depicting child sex, a class C felony, and computer exploitation of a child, a class C felony.
Brittany Joy Lovell, 21, has also been charged with distribution/possessing/viewing matter depicting child sex, a class C felony.
According to court documents, Saline County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched in January to a residence on Arkansas 229 in reference to suspected child pornography. While conducting an on-scene interview, Sanders allegedly admitted to investigators that he both took and possessed nude photographs of a 13-year old female victim. He also stated that his fiancé, Lovell, moved the photos from one phone to another in an attempt to conceal the photos.
Court documents state that at the time of the investigation, Lovell was in possession of the photographs.
“While placing the phone into airplane mode for evidentiary purposes, a partial nude photograph of what appeared to be a juvenile female was observed by Detective Dane,” the affidavit said. “In a post Miranda interview of Ms. Lovell, she disclosed that she digitally transferred the photographs of the juvenile female to herself from her boyfriend Jeffery Sanders' cellphone in November 2020.”
Sanders, who was arrested Jan. 6, was released from the Saline County Detention Center on Feb. 4 on a $10,000 bond.
Lovell, who was arrested Jan. 7, remains in custody at the SCDC on a $15,000 bond.
A trial date has not been set in either case.