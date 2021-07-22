A trial date has been set for a former Benton Police Department Officer facing charges related to a number of violent incidents in 2020.
Jeffrey Joshua Parsons, 39, is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony; aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony; third-degree domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; and interference with emergency communications, a Class A misdemeanor.
Court documents show the aggravated assault and domestic battery reportedly occurred in January, while the terroristic threatening occurred in March. The interference with emergency communications reportedly occurred in August.
A pre-trial omnibus hearing is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 15 and a jury trial has been set at 8:45 a.m. Jan.10 and 11.
As Parsons is a former BNPD officer, judges in the Saline County Court system have recused themselves from the case due to working with Parsons under various circumstances.
According to court documents, under the authority of the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Arkansas and at the written request of the Saline County Circuit Clerk, Judge Chris Piazza, a retired circuit judge, has been assigned to oversee the case.
Details on the incidents in question have not been released by any agency and court documents related to the case are not currently available to the public. Although records from the Saline County Detention Center show Parsons was arrested on the charges Oct. 24 and released Oct. 27 on a $5,000 bond, a mugshot of Parsons was never released to the public.
Parsons, who was an 18-year veteran of law enforcement at the time of the incident, was fired by the BNPD, according to Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.