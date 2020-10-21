Lawrence Perren Jr.

A trial date has been set in the attempted murder case against a man accused of shooting a woman at the Saline County McDonald’s location on Alcoa Road in March.

Lawrence H. Perron Jr. has been charged with attempted murder, a class Y felony, and possession of firearms by a certain person, a class B felony, in relation to the incident. A trial date as been set for Dec. 2 through 4, according to court documents relating to subpoenas issued in the case.

For more information on the case, see the Oct. 21 edition of The Saline Courier.

Tags

Recommended for you