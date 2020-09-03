Bryant Parks will hold the Dynamic Disc Trilogy Challenge from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19, at The Traxx disc golf course at Bishop Park.
Athletics and Program Director Chet Dycus said the event will be set up for beginners but will be great for all skill levels.
"It is a good tournament for someone just getting into it," Dycus said.
He added it will be a more relaxed event. It is nonsanctioned.
All players will receive a player pack including three unreleased Dynamic Disc discs, a mircrofiber towel, a score card and pencil and a burst mini. Players will have to use those three discs for the tournament.
He explained the burst mini is a small disc used by players to mark where the large disc lands. Players have to make their throws behind the small disc.
The start will be a flex start. Players will need to register for a tee time. There will only be four players permitted per tee time in order to spread players out to keep them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tee times will be every 15 minutes from 8 to 11 a.m. After that, they will be ever 30 minutes. He wants to keep people spread out enough their will not be backups that cause gathering.
While face coverings are not required during play, they will be enforced during packet pickup.
Players will not be permitted to touch other players discs.
So far, about half the slots are full. Dycus estimated 20 spots are left.
The tournament will be divided into three divisions, mens, womens and juniors. Juniors is for age 17 and younger.
The winners from each division will take home a bonus pack.
The cost to enter is $35 per person. Registration is at www.cityofbryant.com/enroll. There is a link on the event page on Facebook. Day-of registration will not be available.
Dycus said the tournament will be a good, fun way to get out of the house and do something social distanced.