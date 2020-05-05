Healthy Active Arkansas, in partnership with the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation, will award a water bottle filling station to both Davis Elementary and Hill Farm Elementary as part of the Rethink Your Drink: Choose Water grant program.
This program, supported by a grant from the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation, is designed to encourage students, teachers and staff to drink water instead of sugary drinks during the school day, which helps support oral health and a healthy weight.
The two Bryant schools were selected out of more than 120 schools through a competitive application process.
Davis Elementary and Hill Farm Elementary will receive the water bottle filling stations, which will replace an existing water fountain in each school. It will be installed before the start of the 2020-21 school year.
As part of the program, both schools have committed to encouraging students and staff to choose water over sugar beverages by promoting the new filling station throughout the school year. The district, supported by school nurses and the Hornet Health Center, launched the Hornet Hydration campaign last fall to encourage water drinking as part of a healthy lifestyle.
With the installation of these two new stations, all Bryant Schools will have water bottle filling stations.
Drinking plenty of water, if fluoridated, plays an important role in preventing cavities and maintaining oral health. Further, drinking water can help combat obesity, increase energy levels and may increase students’ cognitive functions.
Healthy Active Arkansas is a 10-year framework to increase the number of Arkansans at a healthy weight. There are nine priority areas, including sugar-sweetened beverage reduction, that include evidence-based strategies that impact the health of the state.
To learn more about Healthy Active Arkansas, visit www.healthyactive.org.
The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is committed to fulfilling Delta Dental’s mission to improve the oral health of Arkansans. The Foundation awarded 21 organizations in 2020 with a total of $500K dollars through its Community Grant Program.
By investing in education, prevention and treatment, the Foundation works to make Arkansas healthier, one smile at a time.
For more oral health news and information, visit www.deltadentalar.com.