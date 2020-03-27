According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases and recoveries have risen since Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke at 1:30 p.m. today.
At this time, 384 tests have returned positive while 23 cases have been classified as recovered. Still three deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the Natural State.
For the nation, 100,717 have tested positive for the illness, nearly 20,000 more than China, the next closest country. Also, 1,544 have perished in the nation while 862 have recovered.
The Saline Courier will continue to update the numbers regarding COVID-19 as information is made available.