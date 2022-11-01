The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has partnered with West Side Pharmacy, Bryant Family Pharmacy and the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care to help people in Saline County navigate the healthcare system.
AFMC is a private, nonprofit organization focused on improving health and health care through trusted, committed private and public partnerships.
Three employees, Jacob Warner, Tim’Mara Armstead and Karen Brown were hired through the partnership. They are available to answer basic healthcare questions and provide education and resources to the public.
“We are so pleased to work with Jacob, Tim’Mara and Karen to provide the people of Saline County with a new resource as we enter the next, and hopefully final, stage of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stephanie Kruger, associate director of Community Programs in the UAMS Office of Community Health & Research. “We’re also excited to work with West Side Pharmacy, Bryant Family Pharmacy, AFMC and the Saline County community as we work to create a better state of health for all people in Arkansas.”
Kruger said this has always been important but it became even more important with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said they have a robust training program that has prepared the employees to answer the difficult questions some people may have about the healthcare system.
People can walk into any of these pharmacies and ask questions about vaccines or health in general.
“The goal is to connect underserved populations with healthcare,” said Kruger.
In total across the state, UAMS has partnered with around 50 pharmacies and the partnership has placed 120 health workers across Arkansas to help communities.
According to a press release from UAMS, the project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of an award totaling $9,892,799 with zero percent financed with nongovernmental sources.
The program started on Feb. 1 of this year and has already seen success. Kruger said earlier this year they were at a community event when one individual had some questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. They answered his questions and gave him a flyer with information. Shortly after, the individual returned to them and had just gotten vaccinated. Kruger said success stories like that one help keep the team’s spirits up.
She said an individual who worked for them convinced 10 family members to get the vaccine after their training program.
Kruger said they know some individuals’ minds can’t be changed but they are aiming for the people on the fence and those that may not have access to proper healthcare. As some people don’t have healthcare conveniently available, it’s good for them to be in the right place at the right time, she said.
West Side Pharmacy is located at 620. W. South St. in Benton and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. To contact the pharmacy or Warner with questions, call 501-779-3151.
Bryant Family Pharmacy is located at 3801 Arkansas 5 in Bryant and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. To contact the pharmacy or Armstead with questions, call 501-847-2280.