Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported during his daily COVID-19 update Friday that the state unemployment rate has dropped from 9.6 percent in May to 8 percent in June.
The state is lower than the national average of 11.1 percent.
Hutchinson expressed concern about those who have left the work force.
He announced the Arkansas Department of Health has partnered with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement to offer city level data on cases of COVID-19.
Executive Director Joe Thompson said ACHI works with the department on communication and analytics. He believes this information is important for city leaders.
City specific date can be found at www.ACHI.net on the COVID page.
Hutchinson said the state has had 648 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours for a total of 31,762 cumulative cases. Of those, 6,633 are active and 24,776 are recovered.
Hospitalizations went down by six in that time to 464 with 97 on ventilators.
Deaths increased by 12 to 353. Hutchinson said not all those deaths were in the last 24 hours. Some of those deaths were earlier in the summer.
The top counties with new cases are Pulaski with 68, Washington with 44, Craighead with 32, Pope with 30, Benton with 29, Garland with 24, Sebastien with 22 and Saline with 21.
Saline County has had 540 total cases with 139 active, 298 recovered and three deaths.
Across the country, there has been 3,612,045 cases with 1,090,645 recoveries and 138,840 deaths.
The state received results for 5,861 tests bringing the July total to 94,148. Hutchinson said next week they will discuss what can be done to increase testing.
