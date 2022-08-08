An unidentified man was killed Friday evening after being struck by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 30, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary.
Latest News
- Unidentified pedestrian killed in I-30 crash
- The Saline Courier to publish five days a week, switch to same-day mail delivery
- Champions: Bryant 9U take Cal Ripken World Series
- Benton PD ID officer involved in shooting
- Benton reloads for another stretch run
- Bryant drops 1st at WS, ready for bracket play
- Recycle Saline in larger, more central space
- Benton, Bryant kick off golf season
Most Popular
Articles
- Unidentified pedestrian killed in I-30 crash
- Benton PD ID officer involved in shooting
- The Saline Courier to publish five days a week, switch to same-day mail delivery
- Recycle Saline in larger, more central space
- Ralph Bunche Picnic returns in time for 20th anniversary
- Champions: Bryant 9U take Cal Ripken World Series
- Benton reloads for another stretch run
- 2 formally charged in child death case
- Bryant blows out Brandywine, 2-0 at WS
- SCSO deputies investigating a string of thefts
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.