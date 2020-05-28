More details have been released regarding a baby being surrendered through the Safe Haven Baby Box located at Fire Station No. 3 in Benton.
According to Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the child is the seventh newborn to be surrendered in one of the 15 Safe Haven Baby Boxes installed throughout the country.
The city of Benton has scheduled a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the fire station, located at 2717 Edison Ave. in Benton that will include more details.
“The Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization provides new resources for a completely anonymous surrender option to parents who may have fear or feel shame that is associated with a surrender,” said founder and CEO, Monica Kelsey, who was also abandoned at birth. “We continue to provide this necessary resource of anonymity with 25 active locations and more planned in the coming months. The Safe Haven Baby Box is for women who may be considering this as their only option for a safe surrender.”
According to Arkansas Right to Life Executive Director Rose Mimms, the child was surrendered on May 24.
“We are grateful that the Safe Haven Baby Box provided this mother with a safe, anonymous surrender alternative for her and her child,” Mimms said. “I applaud her bravery and the sacrificial gifts of life and adoption that she has given her son through the Safe Haven Baby Box program.”
Arkansas Senator Cecile Bledsoe applauded the Arkansas Legislature for supporting the Safe Haven Law and the impact it is having on saving children. “I am so grateful to my colleagues in the Legislature who joined with me to add the baby boxes to the Safe Haven law,” Bledsoe said in a statement. “A few days ago, instead of leaving a baby by the side of the road or on a doorstep, someone placed a newborn baby in the Safe Haven Baby Box where the baby was warm and protected. Arkansas now has the first baby saved through the baby boxes...a beautiful and healthy baby boy! What a miracle! Jeremiah 1:5.”
In July 2019, Benton became the first city in the state to install a Safe Haven Baby Box which is a safety device that goes hand-in-hand with the Arkansas Safe Haven Law and legally permits a mother in crisis to surrender her unwanted newborn 30 days old or younger to an employee at any hospital emergency room or law enforcement agency anonymously without facing prosecution for endangering or abandoning a child.“We will have a big press release and announcement down there,” said Benton Mayor Tom Farmer during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Benton City Council.
Farmer also added that invitations to the event have been extended to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, as well as members of Congress, state representatives and local business leaders.
“We want you to come down there for that very good announcement,” Farmer said.
When the press conference was announced earlier this week, it was not confirmed that the event was scheduled due to the fact that a baby had been surrendered.
Kelsey spoke to the council during a meeting last year about the box and will be in attendance at the press conference Friday.
“It’s so much more than a box in a building,” Kelsey said. “It’s so much more than giving women an easy out.”
Kelsey spoke about babies that have been found on doorsteps and in plastic bags and how by having an option like the baby box can prevent those situations.
“In Indiana, I had installed the first two baby boxes in 2016,” Kelsey said. “We were averaging anywhere from two to three dead babies in our state which were left in trash cans and dumpsters. Since I installed the boxes, we have had zero dead babies in our state in the last three years.”
With the addition of Arkansas, there are now five states with Safe Haven Baby Boxes. There has been no cost to the city for the boxes. Funds are provided through the Benton Knights of Columbus.
“In just this year, 2019, we’ve had six babies come through our program in a state that used to have two or three dead babies,” Kelsey said during last year's meeting. “Now we are having babies that are saved … hopefully we can make sure that no babies die in your state in trash cans, dumpsters or along side the woods ever again.”