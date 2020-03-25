Benton Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s- 20726 Interstate 30.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition. The suspect, 59-year-old Lawrence Parrin, of Benton, had fled the scene. Officers and dispatchers were able to track the suspect’s location, and after a brief vehicle pursuit, he was arrested near the initial incident location. The victim and suspect are both restaurant employees.
BNPD Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and has assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing. More information may be forthcoming.
BNDP wants to thank the Arkansas State Police for their assistance.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.