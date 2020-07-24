The Benton Police Department is currently investigating a possible hit-and-run incident after the body of a male subject was located Friday morning along the Interstate 30 south service road.
Officers were called to the area of 17700 I-30 around 8:30 a.m. — near the on ramp to the interstate — in reference to an unresponsive man.
Attempts to identify the victim and notify next of kin are currently underway, according to Krista Petty, spokesman for BNPD.
"BNPD Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the investigation, which remains active and ongoing," she added.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, or at www.cityprotect.com.